UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Far-right Protesters Clash With Rome Police Over Virus Curfew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Far-right protesters clash with Rome police over virus curfew

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Dozens of far-right protesters in Rome clashed with riot police during a demonstration against the curfew early Sunday, as Italy's government prepared to tighten coronavirus restrictions further.

Some 200 masked militants belonging to neo-fascist group Forza Nuova hurled projectiles at police and set rubbish bins alight in a second night of street protests after hundreds of demonstrators clashed with officers in Naples further south.

Police in the Italian capital arrested seven protesters and reported two officers injured, according to the Repubblica daily.

The protests follow decisions this week by several regions to impose overnight curfews in a bid to slow rising Covid-19 infection numbers.

Italy on Saturday reported nearly 20,000 new cases over a 24-hour period, a record number.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he does not want to impose a new and economically-debilitating blanket lockdown of the type imposed earlier in the year, when the pandemic gripped the country.

The entire nation was confined to home in March for two months, precipitating Italy's worst post-war recession.

Conte is nonetheless expected to announce a fresh tightening of restrictions Sunday, which could include reduced opening hours for restaurants and bars and the closure of public gyms and swimming pools.

Piedmont in the north and Sicily in the south will follow Campania, Lazio and Lombardy next week in imposing curfews, with other regions expected to join them -- unless the government first imposes nationwide rules.

Calls were issued on social media for Rome to follow Naples' example in challenging the curfew, which in the capital runs from midnight to 5 am.

Protesters in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo square waited until one minute before midnight to set off fireworks in the colours of the Italian flag, don balaclavas, and throw flares and firecrackers at the police.

"We refuse to accept that the virus is around one minute before midnight and the next minute no," Forza Nuova leader Giuliano Castellino said, according to AGI news agency.

Italy was the first European country to be badly hit by the virus and has now registered over 500,000 cases and more than 37,000 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Police Social Media Naples Rome Italy March Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

11 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

12 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

13 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.