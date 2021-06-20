UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Terms Shahbaz's Call For APC As Ridiculous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Fawad terms Shahbaz's call for APC as ridiculous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday termed a call of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for holding All Parties Conference (APC) on electoral reforms as absolutely ridiculous.

In a press statement, the minister said Shahbaz Sharif bypassed the parliament over the issue of electoral reforms and due legislation.

"The people who have ingrained quality of election rigging, can give suggestions over holding of fair and transparent elections!" he expressed his wonder.

The minister further said after failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Shahbaz Sharif had coined a new story. How these people would attend APC who had turned their back in PDM and leveled allegations over each other during by-elections? he questioned.

Fawad said the so-called claimants of supremacy of parliament were today trampling its respect.

Such legislation was carried out inside parliament, he said, adding, the opposition leader was becoming a part and parcel of the agenda to weaken parliament which was highly regrettable.

The information minister further said a failed opposition was now out trying in vain to cover up their abysmal failures, however he was confident that their cover up story would not get public attention.

"The people have found out their reality and true worth, as now the public is fully conscientious and cannot be fooled by them anymore," he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Information Minister APC Parliament All Opposition

Recent Stories

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

46 minutes ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

46 minutes ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

46 minutes ago

FM expects Afghan leadership to workout well negot ..

1 hour ago

Barcelona sign Depay on free transfer from Lyon

1 hour ago

Govt committed to ensure transparency in electoral ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.