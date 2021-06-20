(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday termed a call of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for holding All Parties Conference (APC) on electoral reforms as absolutely ridiculous.

In a press statement, the minister said Shahbaz Sharif bypassed the parliament over the issue of electoral reforms and due legislation.

"The people who have ingrained quality of election rigging, can give suggestions over holding of fair and transparent elections!" he expressed his wonder.

The minister further said after failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Shahbaz Sharif had coined a new story. How these people would attend APC who had turned their back in PDM and leveled allegations over each other during by-elections? he questioned.

Fawad said the so-called claimants of supremacy of parliament were today trampling its respect.

Such legislation was carried out inside parliament, he said, adding, the opposition leader was becoming a part and parcel of the agenda to weaken parliament which was highly regrettable.

The information minister further said a failed opposition was now out trying in vain to cover up their abysmal failures, however he was confident that their cover up story would not get public attention.

"The people have found out their reality and true worth, as now the public is fully conscientious and cannot be fooled by them anymore," he added.