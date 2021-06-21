UrduPoint.com
Felix Books Olympic Berth, Bromell Storms To 100 Win

Mon 21st June 2021

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Allyson Felix punched her ticket to a fifth Olympic games while Trayvon Bromell cemented his status as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as world's fastest man with victory in the 100m at the US track and field trials in Oregon on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Felix, the only woman in history to win six Olympic track gold medals, produced a signature display to snatch second in the 400m at Hayward Field and clinch her place at next month's Tokyo Games.

Felix, who resumed her track and field career two years ago after life-threatening complications arising from the premature birth of her daughter, looked to be fading out of contention coming down the stretch.

But the 13-time World Championship gold medallist dug deep to reel in the field and claim second place, a result which was greeted with the loudest roar of the night.

"Man, it has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight, and I just did that all the way home," said an elated Felix, whose time of 50.02 seconds was her fastest in the event since 2017.

Quanera Hayes -- another returning mother -- won in 49.78sec while Wadeline Jonathas claimed the other ticket to Tokyo after coming third in 50.03.

Felix, who will retire after next month's Olympics, said she hoped her qualification would send a message to other mothers.

"I think society tells us a lot of times if you have a child your best moments are behind you but that's absolutely not the case," Felix said.

