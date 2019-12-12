UrduPoint.com
Ferrari Plans Electric Car Debut Only 'after 2025'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Ferrari plans electric car debut only 'after 2025'

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Italian sports car maker Ferrari is likely to launch its first fully electric model only after 2025, its boss said on Thursday, blaming insufficient battery technology for the wait.

"We certainly are studying fully electric," Louis Camilleri told reporters, but added that "for the current foreseeable future" hybrids were the preferred option.

"My sense is the electric (car) will come out after 2025. The battery technology is not where it should be yet," he said.

"There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging," he said.

Last month, Camilleri had already told analysts that Ferrari customers were showing "great interest" in hybrid models, but the company was "taking its time" with a fully electric car to ensure that such a model would fully reflect Ferarri's "DNA".

