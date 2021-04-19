UrduPoint.com
FIFA Says It 'disapproves' Of European Super League Plans

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

FIFA says it 'disapproves' of European Super League plans

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :FIFA on Monday expressed its "disapproval" at the announcement by leading European clubs that they plan to launch a breakaway Super League.

World football's governing body stressed in a statement it was in favour of "solidarity" in the sport and said: "Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

