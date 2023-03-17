UrduPoint.com

First German Minister To Visit Taiwan In 26 Years: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger will travel to Taiwan next week, Berlin said on Friday, as the first cabinet member to visit in 26 years.

"The minister will make a two-day visit to Taiwan," a ministry spokesman told reporters.

"The aim of the visit is to bolster and expand cooperation with Taiwan on science, research and education," he said, given the Asian country's strengths in high-tech manufacturing.

The visit comes two months after a high-ranking German parliamentary delegation travelled to the island in a move strongly criticised by Beijing.

China's Communist Party regards Taiwan as its own territory.

The deputies on the Taiwan visit in January came from the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) -- a junior partner in Germany's coalition government to which Stark-Watzinger also belongs.

The MPs had described their stay as a "sign of solidarity".

A German foreign ministry spokesman stressed on Friday that Berlin maintains its "One China" policy while maintaining "close and good ties with Taiwan".

"Taiwan is a democracy and an important trade and investment partner for Germany which is why regular exchange and also mutual visits from ministers are completely normal," he said.

