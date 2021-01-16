UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Flying' Yachts Flail In America's Cup Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

'Flying' yachts flail in America's Cup challenge

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Fickle winds produced farcical scenes on day two of the America's Cup challenger series in Auckland Saturday as the so-called "flying" yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it.

"I'm not sure today is a really accurate read because it's so puffy, it's shifty," British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his INEOS Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win.

The series will determine which of the 23-metre (75-foot) yachts -- which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms -- will challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

INEOS lost so much time by falling off its foils in its duel with American Magic it was in a race against the clock on the final leg, reaching the finish line with less than two minutes to spare before the 45-minute cut-off point.

American Magic finished with only one second remaining, which was an improvement on its performance in the day's other race when it failed to finish against Italian entry Luna Rossa.

Ainslie said it was "intense" sailing "trying to keep the boat up on the foil because every manoeuvre you knew that if you come off the foil, that might be the end of the race." American Magic helmsman Dean Barker described the racing conditions as "a lottery".

"You question why you want to do that as part of the event. But it is what it is. Swings and roundabouts and it obviously didn't go that well for us," he said.

After three races each, INEOS has three wins, Luna Rossa one and American Magic nil.

The Prada Cup runs until February 22, beginning with a series of round-robins.

The winner proceeds to the final, while the other two challengers face off in a seven-race semi-final.

The final begins on February 13 and is a best-of-13 contest, with the first yacht to win seven races victorious.

The winner then faces Team NZ from March 6-21 to compete for the main prize.

Related Topics

Water Auckland United Kingdom February March Event From Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE leaders express condolences to President of In ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific releases travel advisory on extension ..

40 minutes ago

Jamshed Dasti acquitted in rifle case

37 minutes ago

England's Root hits double century against Sri Lan ..

37 minutes ago

US National Guard in high demand amid civil unrest ..

37 minutes ago

Special coverage of Biden's presidential inaugurat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.