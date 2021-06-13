UrduPoint.com
Foden, Trippier Start For England In Euro 2020 Opener Against Croatia

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Foden, Trippier start for England in Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Phil Foden was picked to start for England in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, with Kieran Trippier surprisingly selected at left-back.

Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Foden will play behind captain Harry Kane in the Group D fixture -- a re-match of the 2018 semi-final in Russia, which Croatia won 2-1.

Manager Gareth Southgate turned to Atletico Madrid's title-winning right-back Trippier to play on the left of the back four, with Luke Shaw on the bench and Ben Chilwell absent from the matchday squad.

Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic all feature as Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic named six of the side that started the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

Starting line-ups England (4-2-3-1) Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

