Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Match Schedule
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 06:01 PM
Abidjan, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Full match schedule for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast (all times GMT): Group stage Jan 13, Saturday Gp A: Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara Stadium) Jan 14, Sunday Gp A: Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea 1400 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) Gp B: Egypt v Mozambique 1700, Ghana v Cape Verde 2000 (both Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium) Jan 15, Monday Gp C: Senegal (holders) v Gambia 1400, Cameroon v Guinea 1700 (both Yamoussoukro) Gp D: Algeria v Angola 2000 (Bouake) Jan 16, Tuesday Gp D: Burkina Faso v Mauritania 1400 (Bouake) Gp E: Tunisia v Namibia 1700, Mali v South Africa 2000 (both Korhogo) Jan 17, Wednesday Gp F: Morocco v Tanzania 1700, Democratic Republic of Congo v Zambia 2000 (both San Pedro) Jan 18, Thursday Gp A: Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau 1400, Ivory Coast v Nigeria 1700 (both Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) Gp B: Egypt v Ghana 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) Jan 19, Friday Gp B: Cape Verde v Mozambique 1400 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) Gp C: Senegal v Cameroon 1700, Guinea v Gambia 2000 (both Yamoussoukro) Jan 20, Saturday Gp D: Algeria v Burkina Faso 1400, Mauritania v Angola 1700 (both Bouake) Gp E: Tunisia v Mali 2000 (Korhogo) Jan 21, Sunday Gp F: Morocco v DR Congo 1400, Zambia v Tanzania 1700 (both San Pedro) Gp E: South Africa v Namibia 2000 (Korhogo) Jan 22, Monday Gp A: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast 1700 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara), Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) Gp B: Cape Verde v Egypt 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny), Mozambique v Ghana 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) Jan 23, Tuesday Gp C: Guinea v Senegal 1700 (Yamoussoukro), Gambia v Cameroon 1700 (Bouake) Gp D: Angola v Burkina Faso 2000 (Yamoussoukro), Mauritania v Algeria 2000 (Bouake) Jan 24, Wednesday Gp E: South Africa v Tunisia 1700 (Korhogo), Namibia v Mali 1700 (San Pedro) Gp F: Tanzania v DR Congo 2000 (Korhogo), Zambia v Morocco 2000 (San Pedro) Last 16 Jan 27, Saturday (1) 1st D v 3rd B/E/F, 1700 (Bouake) (2) 2nd A v 2nd C, 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) Jan 28, Sunday (3) 1st A v 3rd C/D/E, 1700 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) (4) 2nd B v 2nd F, 2000 (San Pedro) Jan 29, Monday (5) 1st B v 3rd A/C/D, 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) (6) 1st C v 3rd A/B/F, 2000 (Yamoussoukro) Jan 30, Tuesday (7) 1st E v 2nd D, 1700 (Korhogo) (8) 1st F v 2nd E, 2000 (San Pedro) Quarter-finals Feb 2, Friday (1) Winners 2 v winners 1, 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) (2) Winners 4 v winners 3, 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) Feb 3, Saturday (3) Winners 7 v winners 6, 1700 (Bouake) (4) Winners 5 v winners 8, 2000 (Yamoussoukro) Semi-finals Feb 7, Wednesday Winners 1 v winners 4, 1700 (Bouake) Winners 3 v winners 2, 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara) 3rd place Feb 10, Saturday Losing semi-finalists, 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny) FinalFeb 11, SundayWinning semi-finalists, 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)
