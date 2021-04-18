UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 32 23 5 4 67 23 74 Man Utd 31 18 9 4 61 34 63 Leicester 31 17 5 9 55 37 56 West Ham 32 16 7 9 53 42 55 ------------------------------------ Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 54 ------------------------------------ Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 52 Tottenham 32 14 8 10 54 37 50 Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 49 Arsenal 32 13 7 12 44 36 46 Leeds 31 14 3 14 49 49 45 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 44 Wolves 32 11 8 13 32 41 41 Crystal Palace 30 10 8 12 32 48 38 Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 36 Newcastle 32 9 8 15 35 53 35 Brighton 31 7 12 12 33 38 33 Burnley 31 8 9 14 25 42 33 ------------------------------------ Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 27 West Brom 31 5 9 17 28 59 24 Sheff Utd 32 4 2 26 17 56 14 - relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

