Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM
Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday (all times GMT): Angers (Sima 64) 1 Monaco 2 (Golovin 45, Boadu 60) Ajaccio 0 Toulouse 0 Auxerre 1 (S.
Toure 35) Clermont 1 (Khaoui 53) Lorient 2 (Kone 31, 50) Brest 1 (Del Castillo 68-pen) Nantes 0 Strasbourg 2 (Diallo 26-pen, Diarra 46) Lyon 5 (Lacazette 30, 58, 81, 90+9-pen Lovren 69) Montpellier 4 (Wahi 39, 40, 52-pen, 54) Playing later: Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain (1845 GMT) Played Saturday Nice 2 (Laborde 50, Moffi 71) Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 78)Reims 1 (Munetsi 21) Lille 0Lens 2 (Fofana 42, Openda 60) Marseille 1 (Payet 88)