UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday (all times GMT): Angers (Sima 64) 1 Monaco 2 (Golovin 45, Boadu 60) Ajaccio 0 Toulouse 0 Auxerre 1 (S.

Toure 35) Clermont 1 (Khaoui 53) Lorient 2 (Kone 31, 50) Brest 1 (Del Castillo 68-pen) Nantes 0 Strasbourg 2 (Diallo 26-pen, Diarra 46) Lyon 5 (Lacazette 30, 58, 81, 90+9-pen Lovren 69) Montpellier 4 (Wahi 39, 40, 52-pen, 54) Playing later: Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain (1845 GMT) Played Saturday Nice 2 (Laborde 50, Moffi 71) Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 78)Reims 1 (Munetsi 21) Lille 0Lens 2 (Fofana 42, Openda 60) Marseille 1 (Payet 88)

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Monaco Sunday All PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

16 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

1 day ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.