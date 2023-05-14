Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Clermont 2 (Kyei 25-pen, 65) Lyon 1 (Lacazette 22) Brest 1 (Le Douaron 69) Auxerre 0 Rennes 4 (Theate 14, Bourigeaud 65, Ekambi 70, 74) Troyes 0 Montpellier 1 (Maouassa 90+4) Lorient 1 (Faivre 68) Playing later (kick-offs all GMT) Toulouse v Nantes (delayed to 1430), Monaco v Lille (1505), Marseille v Angers (1845) Saturday Strasbourg 2 (Diallo 1, 59-pen) Nice 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Ruiz 22, Hakimi 33, Mbappe 47, 54, Youssouf 73-og) Ajaccio 0 FridayLens 2 (Frankowski 39-pen, Fofana 55) Reims 1 (Balogun 23-pen)