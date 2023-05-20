Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 35 26 3 6 84 35 81 Lens 35 22 9 4 59 27 75 -------------------------------- Marseille 35 22 7 6 65 35 73 -------------------------------- Monaco 36 19 8 9 69 54 65 -------------------------------- Lille 35 17 9 9 60 41 60 -------------------------------- Rennes 35 18 5 12 60 38 59 Lyon 36 17 8 11 61 44 59 Clermont 35 15 8 12 39 45 53 Lorient 35 14 10 11 49 47 52 Nice 35 13 12 10 42 34 51 Reims 35 12 14 9 42 37 50 Montpellier 35 13 5 17 57 58 44 Toulouse 35 12 7 16 48 55 43 Strasbourg 35 9 11 15 48 55 38 Brest 35 9 11 15 39 50 38 Auxerre 35 8 10 17 32 57 34 -------------------------------- Nantes 35 6 15 14 35 50 33 Ajaccio 35 6 5 24 22 66 23 - relegated Troyes 35 4 10 21 42 77 22 - relegated Angers 35 3 5 27 29 77 14 - relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season