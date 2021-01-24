Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 19 13 4 2 39 22 43 Inter Milan 19 12 5 2 45 23 41 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 37 Atalanta 19 10 6 3 44 23 36 Napoli 17 11 1 5 40 16 34 Juventus 17 9 6 2 35 18 33 Lazio 18 9 4 5 30 25 31 Sassuolo 18 8 6 4 31 27 30 Hellas Verona 18 7 6 5 22 17 27 Sampdoria 18 7 2 9 28 29 23 Benevento 19 6 4 9 23 36 22 Bologna 18 5 5 8 24 31 20 Fiorentina 18 4 6 8 18 29 18 Udinese 19 4 6 9 20 28 18 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 18 Genoa 18 3 6 9 18 30 15 Cagliari 18 3 5 10 23 36 14 Torino 19 2 8 9 28 37 14Parma 18 2 7 9 14 34 13Crotone 18 3 3 12 21 41 12