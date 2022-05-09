Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Milan, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 36 23 9 4 78 31 78 AC Milan 35 23 8 4 61 30 77 Napoli 36 22 7 7 68 31 73 Juventus 36 20 9 7 55 33 69 --------------------------- Lazio 36 18 8 10 72 53 62 Roma 35 17 8 10 55 40 59 ------------------------ Atalanta 36 16 11 9 65 45 59 ------------------------- Fiorentina 35 17 5 13 54 47 56 Verona 35 14 10 11 61 52 52 Torino 36 12 11 13 45 38 47 Sassuolo 36 12 11 13 61 62 47 Udinese 36 10 14 12 55 55 44 Bologna 36 11 10 15 42 52 43 Empoli 36 9 10 17 48 69 37 Sampdoria 36 9 6 21 42 59 33 Spezia 36 9 6 21 38 66 33 Salernitana 36 7 9 20 32 73 30 ------------------------------ Cagliari 36 6 11 19 33 65 29 Genoa 36 4 16 16 27 56 28 Venezia 36 6 7 23 33 68 25 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth and sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa League*; Seventh-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated *Europa League place awarded to winner of Italian Cup given to sixth-placed team this season as finalists Inter Milan and Juventus have both qualified for Champions League

