Football: Recent UEFA Champions League Winners

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Football: Recent UEFA Champions League winners

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of the start of this season's group stage on Tuesday: 2019-20: Bayern Munich (GER) 2018-19: Liverpool (ENG) 2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP) 2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP) 2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP) 2014-15: Barcelona (ESP) 2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP) 2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER) 2011-12: Chelsea (ENG) 2010-11: Barcelona (ESP) 2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA) 2008-09: Barcelona (ESP) 2007-08: Manchester United (ENG) 2006-07: AC Milan (ITA) 2005-06: Barcelona (ESP) Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club Real Madrid (ESP) -- 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) AC Milan (ITA) -- 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007) Liverpool (ENG) -- 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019) Bayern Munich (GER) -- 6 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)Barcelona (ESP) -- 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)Ajax (NED) -- 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

