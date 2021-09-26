Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:40 PM
London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Celtic 1 (Abada 16) Dundee United 1 (Harkes 18) Hibernian 1 (Boyle 61-pen) St Johnstone 0 St Mirren 3 (Ronan 14, 58, Fraser 61) Aberdeen 2 (Brown 18, Ramirez 34) Played Saturday Dundee 0 Rangers 1 (Aribo 16)Hearts 3 (Smith 25, Boyce 33-pen, Cochrane 64) Livingston 0Motherwell 2 (Slattery 2, Watt 80) Ross County 1 (Charles-Cook 39)