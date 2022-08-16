Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Monday, in the opening round of the 2022/23 season: Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Mallorca 0 Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 15, 59, Griezmann 75) Playing later Real Betis v Elche (1930 GMT) Played Sunday Cadiz 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Kubo 24) Valencia 1 (Soler 45+1-pen) Girona 0 Almeria 1 (Ramazani 6) Real Madrid 2 (Vazquez 61, Alaba 75) Saturday Celta Vigo 2 (Aspas 45+2, Paciencia 63) Espanyol 2 (Exposito 72, Joselu 90+7-pen) Real Valladolid 0 Villarreal 3 (Jackson 49, Baena 81, 90) Barcelona 0 Rayo Vallecano 0 FridayOsasuna 2 (Avila 9, Oroz 74-pen) Sevilla 1 (Mir 11)afp