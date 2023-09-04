Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM
Madrid, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Girona 1 (Portu 88) Las Palmas 0 Real Mallorca 0 Athletic Bilbao 0 Later Sunday (all times GMT) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (postponed), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900) Played Friday Cadiz 3 (Ramos 18, Machis 30-pen, 50) Villarreal 1 (Sorloth 10) Almeria 2 (Akieme 54, Arribas 68) Celta Vigo 3 (Nunez 24, Strand Larsen 33, Swedberg 87) Played Saturday Real Sociedad 5 (Kubo 9, 44, Zubimendi 59, Barrenetxea 67, Bosch 76-og) Granada 3 (Le Normand 35-og, Boye 83, Zaragoza 90+9) Real Madrid 2 (Joselu 47, Bellingham 90+5) Getafe 1 (Mayoral 11)Alaves 1 (Ozkacar 6-og) Valencia 0Real Betis 1 (Willian Jose 53) Rayo Vallecano 0