Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sun 21st November 2021

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Spain La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 28 Real Sociedad 13 8 4 1 19 10 28 Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 28 13 27 Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 26 Real Betis 13 6 3 4 19 17 21 Barcelona 13 5 5 3 20 15 20 Rayo Vallecano 13 6 2 5 19 14 20 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 7 2 11 8 19 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 Valencia 13 4 5 4 21 20 17 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 17 Villarreal 13 3 7 3 15 13 16 Real Mallorca 13 3 6 4 13 19 15 Alaves 13 4 2 7 10 17 14 Celta Vigo 14 3 4 7 14 18 13 Cadiz 13 2 6 5 12 19 12 Granada 12 2 5 5 11 16 11 Elche 13 2 5 6 11 17 11Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 7Getafe 13 1 3 9 6 19 6

