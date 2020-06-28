Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 32 21 6 5 72 33 69 Real Madrid 31 20 8 3 59 21 68 Atletico Madrid 31 14 13 4 39 22 55 Sevilla 32 14 12 6 45 33 54 -------------------------------- Getafe 31 13 10 8 40 29 49 Villarreal 31 14 6 11 49 40 48 -------------------------------- Real Sociedad 31 14 5 12 47 39 47 Valencia 31 12 10 9 41 44 46 Athletic Bilbao 32 11 12 9 36 28 45 Granada 31 12 7 12 37 36 43 Osasuna 32 10 11 11 38 47 41 Levante 31 11 5 15 37 44 38 Real Betis 31 9 10 12 41 48 37 Valladolid 32 7 14 11 27 37 35 Alaves 31 9 8 14 31 46 35 Celta Vigo 32 7 13 12 31 37 34 Eibar 31 8 8 15 32 47 32 -------------------------------- Real Mallorca 32 7 5 20 30 55 26 Leganes 32 5 10 17 24 46 25 Espanyol 31 5 9 17 26 50 24 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated