Football: UEFA Champions League Tables
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :UEFA Champions League tables after Tuesday's early Group A and B games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 RB Salzburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Atletico Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group B Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Inter Milan 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Real Madrid 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Group C Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Olympiakos 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Marseille 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Porto 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group D Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ajax 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Midtjylland 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group E Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Rennes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group F Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Zenit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group G Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Dynamo Kiev 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Ferencvaros 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Group H RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Man United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 1 2 0Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 0 1 0 2 0