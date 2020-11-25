Football: UEFA Champions League tables

UrduPoint.com
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :UEFA Champions League tables after Tuesday's Group E games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 Atletico Madrid 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6 11 1 Group B Bor.

Moenchengladbach 3 1 2 0 10 4 5 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 3 8 4 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 Inter Milan 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Group C Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Porto 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 Marseille 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Group D Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 Ajax 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Group E Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 -- qualified Sevilla 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 -- qualified Krasnodar 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Rennes 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 Group F Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Lazio 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Club Brugge 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Zenit 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Group G Barcelona 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Juventus 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Dynamo Kiev 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 Ferencvaros 3 0 1 2 4 11 1 Group H Man United 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 RB Leipzig 3 2 0 1 4 6 6 Paris Saint-Germain 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Note: Top two teams in each group reach Champions League last 16; third-placed finishers drop into Europa League last 32; bottom clubs eliminated from European competition

