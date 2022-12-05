Football: World Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Doha, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Sunday: Last 16 France 3 (Giroud 44, Mbappe 74, 90+1) Poland 1 (Lewandowski 90+9-pen) Playing later: England v Senegal (1900) Played Saturday: Netherlands 3 (Depay 10, Blind 45+1, Dumfries 81) United States 1 (Wright 76) Argentina 2 (Messi 35, Alvarez 57) Australia 1 (Fernandez 77-og) Monday Japan v Croatia (1500) Brazil v South Korea (1900) TuesdayMorocco v Spain (1500)Portugal v Switzerland (1900)