Foreign Ministers four Middle East countries to visit China Jan. 10-14

BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The foreign ministers of four middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will visit China from January10th to 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Saturday.

The visiting foreign ministers include Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud from Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah from Kuwait, Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi from Oman, and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani from Bahrain, as well as Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC.

The foreign ministers and chief of GCC will visit China at the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.