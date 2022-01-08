UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Four Middle East Countries To Visit China Jan. 10-14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Foreign Ministers four Middle East countries to visit China Jan. 10-14

BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The foreign ministers of four middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will visit China from January10th to 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Saturday.

The visiting foreign ministers include Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud from Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah from Kuwait, Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi from Oman, and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani from Bahrain, as well as Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC.

The foreign ministers and chief of GCC will visit China at the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Related Topics

China Kuwait Oman Visit Rashid Bahrain Saudi Arabia Saud From

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

1 hour ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.