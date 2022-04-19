UrduPoint.com

Four Films To Shine In Cinemas On Eid-ul-fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Four films to shine in cinemas on Eid-ul-fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :After the gape of almost two years and easing corona restrictions by the government put on business entities, three new urdu films were set for release in local cinema houses on the eve of Eid-ul-fitr.

According to a report of show biz website, Pakistani film industry has revealed its movie list for Eid-ul-Fitr release to provide the enthrall the audience with entertainment.

Three movies have released their trailers, full of fun, suspense, thrill, romance and comedy.

Renowned tv artist Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's Dum Mastam has attracted the Pakistani audience with its fascinating trailer.

The film is produced by Akhtar Hasnain and Adnan Siddiqui.

Ehtashamuddin's directorial venture promises a story more than a mere romantic comedy.

Another film Ghabrana Nahi Hai is directed by Saqib Khan is a crime thriller attraction. Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed are in leading roles.

The latest Pakistani movie to unveil its first look was Chakkar which is directed by Yasir Nawaz, who has made it a ritual to release a film on Eid.

Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan shine as the lead cast. Unlike his previous movies, Yasir has tried his hands on a murder mystery; but with a hint of comedy Earlier, Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir's rom-com, Parde Mein Rehne Do, had also released its trailer, hoping to shine in cinemas on Eid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Film And Movies Business Hania Lead Ahsan Khan Adnan Siddiqui Ali Rehman Khan Saba Qamar TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Subsidized pesticides for growers

Subsidized pesticides for growers

28 minutes ago
 ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within ..

ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within current FY

28 minutes ago
 Three killed over property dispute

Three killed over property dispute

28 minutes ago
 Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen ..

Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen duel

30 minutes ago
 Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Footba ..

Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 in Kohat ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.