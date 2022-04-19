Four films to shine in cinemas on Eid-ul-fitr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :After the gape of almost two years and easing corona restrictions by the government put on business entities, three new urdu films were set for release in local cinema houses on the eve of Eid-ul-fitr.

According to a report of show biz website, Pakistani film industry has revealed its movie list for Eid-ul-Fitr release to provide the enthrall the audience with entertainment.

Three movies have released their trailers, full of fun, suspense, thrill, romance and comedy.

Renowned tv artist Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's Dum Mastam has attracted the Pakistani audience with its fascinating trailer.

The film is produced by Akhtar Hasnain and Adnan Siddiqui.

Ehtashamuddin's directorial venture promises a story more than a mere romantic comedy.

Another film Ghabrana Nahi Hai is directed by Saqib Khan is a crime thriller attraction. Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed are in leading roles.

The latest Pakistani movie to unveil its first look was Chakkar which is directed by Yasir Nawaz, who has made it a ritual to release a film on Eid.

Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan shine as the lead cast. Unlike his previous movies, Yasir has tried his hands on a murder mystery; but with a hint of comedy Earlier, Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir's rom-com, Parde Mein Rehne Do, had also released its trailer, hoping to shine in cinemas on Eid.