Four People Dead In Migrant Boat Near Canary Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

Four people dead in migrant boat near Canary Islands

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Four people were found dead Sunday in a makeshift boat carrying some 23 migrants near Spain's Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, local authorities said.

Ten of the survivors are in critical condition and six others in serious condition, according to the local prefecture.

A helicopter rescue operation was underway at 1400 GMT south of El Hierro island, focusing on the raft which had been spotted by a fishing boat, according to the Spanish coast guard.

At least 20 people have died along the highly dangerous migratory route to Europe since the beginning of the year.

The rate of crossings has jumped in recent years, with 3,400 people arriving in the Canaries between January 1 and March 31 this year, compared with less than half that number over the same period in 2019.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

