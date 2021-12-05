UrduPoint.com

France Records More Than 50,000 Daily Covid Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

France records more than 50,000 daily Covid cases

Paris, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :France on Saturday said more than 50,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as Covid-19 cases rocketed despite millions receiving a vaccine booster shot.

The country recorded 51,624 new daily cases of Covid, health authorities said.

France has recorded an average of almost 41,000 new cases a day over the past week, compared to less than 28,000 a week ago.

Some 694 people had been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, including 119 who were critically ill.

The coronavirus killed 113 people over the same period.

Cases have shot up as France heads into winter.

Health Minister Olivier Veran has for the moment ruled out a lockdown, but urged all adults in the country of 67 million to sign up for a third Covid vaccine jab by mid-January.

"Ten million French people have gotten a booster jab to maintain their protection against Covid," he wrote on Twitter.

After January 15, residents aged 18 to 64 will have to show proof of a top-up vaccine no more than seven months after the second dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.

In total, 119,457 people have died of Covid in France since the start of the pandemic.

