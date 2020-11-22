UrduPoint.com
Free Agent Hayward Reportedly Headed To Charlotte Hornets In $120mn Deal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Coveted NBA free agent Gordon Hayward is headed to the Charlotte Hornets on a deal reported by ESPN to be worth $120 million over four years.

Hayward's agents Priority sports added confirmation of the move on their Twitter feed with a post saying "Congrats to @gordonhayward on agreeing to terms with @hornets!" Hayward became a free agent Thursday when he declined a $34.2 million player option with the Boston Celtics for the upcoming season.

He had inked a four-year, $127.8 million contract with the Celtics in 2017, but his tenure in Boston was shadowed by injury, starting with a grisly foot and ankle injury suffered minutes into his regular-season debut with the club.

He missed the rest of that season, and after a spotty 2018-19 campaign he averaged 17.

5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games of the pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 campaign.

Hayward was sidelined again in the playoffs in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, spraining his right ankle in the opening game of Boston's first-round series against Philadelphia.

He returned during the Eastern Conference finals, in which the Celtics fell in six games to the Miami Heat.

The NBA's free agency negotiating period began on Friday, but deals can't be finalized until the signing period starts on Sunday.

Both the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers had been reported to be in the running to land Hayward, with the 30-year-old forward reported by some to favor a return to his native Indiana before the Hornets apparently swooped in.

