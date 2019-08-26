UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Presidency Hails 'positive' Talks With Iran FM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

French presidency hails 'positive' talks with Iran FM

Biarritz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The French presidency on Sunday described talks at the G7 summit in Biarritz between French leaders and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as "positive" and said the discussions, which also included Germany and Britain, would continue.

"The discussions are positive and are ongoing," an official in President Emmanuel Macron's office said of the talks, which drew in both Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as German and British officials.

The French official added that the decision to invite Zarif had been taken "in agreement with the United States, in perfect harmony".

Related Topics

German Germany Biarritz United States Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

2 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

3 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

4 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.