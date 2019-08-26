French presidency hails 'positive' talks with Iran FM

Biarritz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The French presidency on Sunday described talks at the G7 summit in Biarritz between French leaders and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as "positive" and said the discussions, which also included Germany and Britain, would continue.

"The discussions are positive and are ongoing," an official in President Emmanuel Macron's office said of the talks, which drew in both Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as German and British officials.

The French official added that the decision to invite Zarif had been taken "in agreement with the United States, in perfect harmony".