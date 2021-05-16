Garcia wins French Moto3 race, Acosta retains lead

(@FahadShabbir)

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Sergio Garcia won Sunday's French Moto3 Grand Prix at Le Mans with championship leader Pedro Acosta a valiant eighth after the 16-year-old rookie jumped back onto his bike after a crash.

Acosta has enjoyed a dream start to life in Moto3 with three wins out of the five races staged so far to give him a commanding 54 points cushion over his Spanish compatriot and nearest rival, Garcia.

Garcia's second Moto 3 win after Valencia in 2019 came at the main expense of Czech Republic rider Filip Salac and Italian Riccardo Rossi in second and third.