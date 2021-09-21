UrduPoint.com

Georgia Records 2,470 New COVID-19 Cases

TBILISI, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, taking its nationwide tally to 598,396, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Meanwhile, the country recorded 46 new deaths and 2,243 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 8,621 and the total recoveries to 565,773.

The NCDC said 34,250 tests have been conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, and a total of 1,671,295 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

