German shares gain 1.01 pct Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:German stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 157.83 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 15,757.06 points.

Energy division of Siemens Group Siemens Energy won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.09 percent.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero and Deutsche Post gained by 3.12 percent and 2.52 percent respectively.

Renal dialysis equipment supplier Fresenius Medical, European health care company Fresenius SE and international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius were the top three losers among the blue chips, by falling 4.43 percent, 4.08 percent and 1.69 percent respectively.