German Virus Death Toll Tops 50,000 As New Cases Ease

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Germany on Friday recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, as public health officials expressed cautious optimism about a slowing infection rate.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre said 859 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 50,642.

"That is a distressing, incomprehensible number to me," RKI chief Lothar Wieler told reporters.

Nevertheless, Wieler said he saw hopeful signs in the latest, lower figures on new infections that a partial lockdown introduced in November and tightened in December was starting to have the desired effect.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

