UrduPoint.com

Germany Authorises Manufacturers To Send Leopard 1 Tanks To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Germany authorises manufacturers to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Berlin, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Germany said Friday it has issued authorisation for Leopard 1 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, in a further boost for Kyiv as it seeks heavier weapons to counter Moscow's forces.

Berlin has already said it will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2s from its military stocks, but manufacturers also want to send tanks they have in storage.

"I can confirm... that an export licence has been issued," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press briefing when asked about Leopard 1s.

He declined to give further information, saying more details would likely emerge in the coming days and weeks.

First entering service in the 1960s, the Leopard 1 is the forerunner of the more advanced Leopard 2, which is widely used by armies across Europe.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported that it concerned 29 Leopard 1s, which were in storage at a military manufacturer.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper meanwhile reported that two manufacturers want to refurbish dozens of Leopard 1s to send them to Ukraine, although they have faced problems in procuring ammunition.

Last month, Berlin finally agreed to sending the powerful German-made Leopards to Ukraine, following weeks of sustained pressure from Kyiv and its European allies.

Under German law, Berlin has to approve the export of the tanks, even in cases when other countries who bought them want to re-export them.

While scores of nations have pledged military hardware for Ukraine in recent weeks, Kyiv has been clamouring for the more sophisticated Leopards, seen as key to punching through enemy lines.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Europe German Germany Berlin Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

35 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

59 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

1 hour ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

1 hour ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.