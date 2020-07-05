Ghana President Self-isolates Despite Negative Virus Test
Accra, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for coronavirus, the government said, after one of his contacts was confirmed to have the illness.
President Nana Akufo-Addo began his quarantine on Saturday and will be working from the presidential villa in Accra, capital of the West African country, the information minister said in a statement.
"The president has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19," the minister said.
"(The president) has, as (of) today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution."