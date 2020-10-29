UrduPoint.com
Gilead Sciences Reports Almost $900 Mn In Q3 Remdesivir Sales

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Gilead Sciences reports almost $900 mn in Q3 remdesivir sales

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Remdesivir, a therapeutic to treat Covid-19, boosted third-quarter sales for pharma company Gilead Sciences by nearly $900 million, according to results released Wednesday by the drugmaker.

The medication, sold under the brand name Veklury, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, has been shown to shorten the recovery time for patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Gilead reported a 17 percent jump in third-quarter revenues to $6.6 billion.

