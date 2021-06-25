UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goalkeeper Bvuma's Meteoric Rise Takes Kaizer Chiefs Toward Final

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Goalkeeper Bvuma's meteoric rise takes Kaizer Chiefs toward final

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :CAF Champions League surprise side Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa are on the verge of reaching the final on Saturday thanks in part to the meteoric rise of goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

A series of superb saves from the 26-year-old enabled the Johannesburg club to stun hosts Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 1-0 last weekend in the first leg of their semi-final.

Chiefs have not conceded in six home matches en route to the penultimate stage and another clean sheet at FNB Stadium will seal a place in the July 17 final in Casablanca.

Bvuma began the season last October as the third choice behind Itumeleng Khune and Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi, but injuries offered him chances to shine.

"His career is really taking off," co-caretaker coach Arthur Zwane said of Bvuma. "His brilliance in Morocco has taken us within sight of the final." Here, AFP Sport looks ahead to the return matches with title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt facing Esperance of Tunisia and in a similar position to Chiefs -- leading 1-0 and having home advantage.

Chiefs v Wydad Zwane and co-coach Dillon Sheppard have spent this week warning Chiefs supporters that the tie against two-time champions Wydad is far from over.

"It is half-time and we are leading 1-0," said Zwane. "I expect Wydad to come at us from the kick-off with all guns blazing, seeking an early goal to cancel our aggregate advantage.

" Wydad rested their first team for a midweek domestic championship victory at Renaissance Berkane to ensure stars like forward Ayoub el Kaabi will be fresh for the second leg.

"I cannot fault my players," veteran coach Faouzi Benzarti said as he recalled the first leg. "They dominated the match but luck was not on our side." Wydad have yet to win a Champions League match in South Africa, drawing twice and losing twice against Mamelodi Sundowns over three seasons from 2017.

Ahly v Esperance Esperance supporters invaded a training session in Tunis this week and reportedly assaulted several players as anger at the first-leg loss continued.

Before the first leg, some hard-core Blood and Gold fans in the national stadium taunted police, who responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades.

After winning the 2018 and 2019 editions of the marquee African club competition, Esperance had hopes of a record third consecutive title dashed by another Egyptian club, Zamalek.

Now they are facing a second knockout-stage exit in as many seasons by a Cairo outfit as a draw will take record nine-time winners Ahly to a 14th Champions League final.

First leg match-winner Mohamed Sherif is the chief Ahly threat while Esperance hope Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane can add to his five goals in Africa this season.

Related Topics

Africa Firing Police Egypt Esperance Cairo Casablanca Johannesburg Tunis Dillon Tunisia South Africa Morocco July October Gas 2017 2018 2019 Gold All From Coach Blood Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Police raid residence of Johar Town blast’s mast ..

2 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Five FC personnel martyred in terrorists’ attack ..

35 minutes ago

OPPO takes home 12 awards at CVPR 2021 while the p ..

40 minutes ago

The Country’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand r ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.