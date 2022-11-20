UrduPoint.com

Golf: DP World Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Golf: DP World Championship scores

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday (par 72; GBR & IRL unless stated): 268 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66-65-67 270 - Tyrrell Hatton 65-67-72-66, Alexander Noren (SWE) 66-69-68-67 272 - Rory McIlroy 71-68-65-68 275 - Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-67-70-73, Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-68-69 277 - Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-71-65-71, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 68-70-72-67 278 - Adria Arnaus (ESP) 67-68-75-68, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 71-65-71-71 280 - Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 69-70-70-71 281 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69-73-73-66, Connor Syme 73-71-70-67, Min-Woo Lee (AUS) 71-67-74-69, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 73-71-71-66 282 - Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-68-72-71, Richie Ramsay 69 70 73 70, Sam Horsfield 71-70-70-71 283 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72-70-68284 - Gavin Green (MAS) 70-73-68-73, Romain Langasque (FRA) 71 69 72 72, David Law 70-74-74-66285 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 74-70-71-70, Shane Lowry 73-70-71-71, Yannik Paul (GER) 68-71-74-72, Callum Shinkwin 68-76-71-70, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 71-69-73-72

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai David Ita Sunday From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.