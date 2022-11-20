Golf: DP World Championship scores

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday (par 72; GBR & IRL unless stated): 268 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66-65-67 270 - Tyrrell Hatton 65-67-72-66, Alexander Noren (SWE) 66-69-68-67 272 - Rory McIlroy 71-68-65-68 275 - Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-67-70-73, Tommy Fleetwood 68-70-68-69 277 - Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-71-65-71, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 68-70-72-67 278 - Adria Arnaus (ESP) 67-68-75-68, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 71-65-71-71 280 - Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 69-70-70-71 281 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69-73-73-66, Connor Syme 73-71-70-67, Min-Woo Lee (AUS) 71-67-74-69, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 73-71-71-66 282 - Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-68-72-71, Richie Ramsay 69 70 73 70, Sam Horsfield 71-70-70-71 283 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72-70-68284 - Gavin Green (MAS) 70-73-68-73, Romain Langasque (FRA) 71 69 72 72, David Law 70-74-74-66285 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 74-70-71-70, Shane Lowry 73-70-71-71, Yannik Paul (GER) 68-71-74-72, Callum Shinkwin 68-76-71-70, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 71-69-73-72