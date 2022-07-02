Golf: John Deere Classic scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par-71): 127 - J.T.

Poston 62-65 131 - Denny McCarthy 66-65 132 - Matthias Schwab (AUT) 67-65, Christopher Gotterup 65-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-64, Chris Naegel 66-66133 - C.

T. Pan (TPE) 69-64, Callum Tarren (ENG) 68-65, Michael Gligic (CAN) 64-69, Taylor Moore 67-66, Maverick McNealy 70-63, Scott Stallings 67-66, Vaughn Taylor 65-68, Kelly Kraft 70-63134 - Hank Lebioda 69-65, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-65, Patton Kizzire 69-65, Mark Hubbard 67-67, Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-67, Curtis Thompson 67-67