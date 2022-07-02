UrduPoint.com

Golf: John Deere Classic Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Los Angeles, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par-71): 127 - J.T.

Poston 62-65 131 - Denny McCarthy 66-65 132 - Matthias Schwab (AUT) 67-65, Christopher Gotterup 65-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-64, Chris Naegel 66-66133 - C.

T. Pan (TPE) 69-64, Callum Tarren (ENG) 68-65, Michael Gligic (CAN) 64-69, Taylor Moore 67-66, Maverick McNealy 70-63, Scott Stallings 67-66, Vaughn Taylor 65-68, Kelly Kraft 70-63134 - Hank Lebioda 69-65, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-65, Patton Kizzire 69-65, Mark Hubbard 67-67, Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-67, Curtis Thompson 67-67

Related Topics

USA Thompson

Recent Stories

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

8 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

8 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

8 hours ago
 EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controll ..

EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

8 hours ago
 Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France ..

Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.