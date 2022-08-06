Gullane, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading second round scores in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Friday (USA unless stated, Par 71): 134 - Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-66 135 - Madelene Sagstroem (SWE) 70-65, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 70-65 136 - Park In-Bee (KOR) 69-67 137 - Hannah Green (AUS) 71-66, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 69-68 138 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 65-73, Min-Jee Lee (AUS) 68-70, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 70-68, Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-70139 - Maja Stark (SWE) 68-71, Lee Jeon-geun (KOR) 71-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 73-66, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 69-70, Andrea Lee 72-67, Marina Alex 70-69140 - Louise Duncan (GBR) 67-73, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 71-69, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-69, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 70-70, Jessica Korda 66-74, Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-69, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 67-73, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 70-70, Kotone Hori (JPN) 72-68