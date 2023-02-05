Governor of Hail Crowns Qatari Al-Attiyah as champion of Hail Toyota International Rally 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Hail, , Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail region, Chairman of the Hail Region Development Authority and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of Hail Toyota International Rally 2023, crowned the Qatar's driver Nasser al-Attiyah with the rally title in its 19th edition, which represents the first round of 2023 season of FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

Hail Toyota International Rally 2023 also represents the opening round of FIA middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the opening round of Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, as well as the first round of FIA Cross-Country Motorcycle Rally World Cup Bajas, organized by the Saudi Ministry of sports in cooperation with Hail Region Development Authority and the Saudi automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

This came during Hail governor's patronage of the ceremony that was held on this occasion at Al-Maghwah center in Hail on Sunday, in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, President of SAMF, and Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Meqrin bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Hail region and Deputy President of Hail Region Development Authority.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal extended his thanks to the Kingdom's prudent leadership and the Minister of Sports for the continuous sponsorship and support of the sport across the Kingdom, stressing the success of Hail Rally this year.

President of SAMF also said, "Our success was not complete without success partners, led by the official partner Abdul Latif Jameel Motors/Toyota Saudi Arabia; the Saudi Racing Organizers Club, and the technical team supervising the rally management and directing it in the best possible way, which reflects the professionalism we have reached in organizing sporting events within a few years.

" Then, on behalf of the sponsors, a speech delivered by the Executive Director of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Dr. Ibrahim Badaoud, during which he expressed thanks to the Governor of Hail region and his Deputy; to Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, President of SAMF; the Minister of Sports for the patronage and support, and for all the security, service and media sectors that contributed to the success of this rally in its 19th edition, which was reflected on the international podiums and the achievement of the desired goals according to the Saudi Vision 2030.

Then, Governor of Hail crowned the champions of Hail Toyota International Rally 2023, led by the Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah in the cars category, and in the motorcycle category, the UAE driver Mohammed Al-Balushi achieved first place, and in the quad cars category, the Saudi driver Haitham Al-Tuwaijri won the first place.

Also, the Saudi driver Ahmed Al-Shaqawi won first place in the "T2" category, while the contestant Abdulaziz Al-Ya'eesh won first place in the national ranking.

As for the general standings of drivers in the World Cup for short desert rallies from the International Federation of Automobiles, the "T3" category witnessed the Saudi driver Saleh Al-Saif winning first place, and in the "T4" category for light desert vehicles, the Spanish driver Bonavero won the title of this category.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the governor of Hai extended thanks to Kingdom's prudent leadership for the great interest and generous support to achieve the advancement and development of the country and its citizens, and to highlight their capabilities.