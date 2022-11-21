Governor of Jeddah Attends Omani Consulate General Reception Party on ND

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Juluwe, Governor of Jeddah, attended here today the reception party held by the Consulate General of the Sultanate of Oman to celebrate the anniversary of its country's national day.

At the venue, he was received by the Omani Consul General in Jeddah Mubarak bin Hamad Al-Hanaee.

The event was attended by the Assistant Director General of the foreign ministry's Makkah Region branch Ibrahim Al-Subhi and a number of Omani consulate general officials.