Greece gives all-clear for vaccinated fans to return

Athens, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Greece will allow the return of spectators to professional sporting events providing they have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and must wear masks, the sports Ministry revealed on Thursday.

Fans have been absent for a year following health restrictions to combat coronavirus.

Adult spectators will be obliged to show a vaccination certificate when purchasing an electronic ticket while younger unvaccinated fans must show a negative PCR or rapid test result.

Open-air stadiums may seat up to 80 percent of full capacity, but not exceeding 25,000 spectators while closed facilities can seat up to 60 percent capacity or a maximum of 3,000 fans.

No date was revealed when the regulations will take effect but it is most likely within this month when exhibition football contests will be held.

The most active fan support club of AEK Athens, Original 21, announced that they would not promote or sell tickets to their club's matches because the rule for allowing only vaccinated fans at matches was "discriminatory".

"Original 21 is a large family and in our classes there are our brothers fully vaccinated, people undecided, even others who for their own reasons do not want or can not get the vaccine. But all of them are a family and there can be no separation between us," the supporters' club announced.

"We keep our principles constant and our values unchanged. These include freedom, equality and respect for human rights. Therefore, everyone has the right to be vaccinated or not," the announcement said.

Original 21 said they "will not procure and sell season tickets as well as regular tickets in the way imposed by the government."