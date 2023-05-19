UrduPoint.com

Greek Rivals In Final Push Before Sunday Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Greek rivals in final push before Sunday vote

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Greece's outgoing conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leftist challenger Alexis Tsipras will make a final push for votes at closing rallies on Friday, ahead of the most uncertain general election in a decade.

Harvard graduate Mitsotakis has picked a spot beneath the imposing Acropolis in Athens to tout his record of steady growth, tax cuts and a post-pandemic tourism revival that has offered debt-ridden Greece a rare respite of economic stability.

Tsipras will meanwhile travel to the western port of Patras, Greece's third largest city, to argue that the incumbent government had handed out billions of Euros to political allies while Greeks are struggling with high inflation.

The two main rivals have travelled from island to border in recent weeks, giving daily speeches across the country for a vote that, because of a change in the electoral system, may require a follow-up -- likely on July 2.

Though current polls give the outgoing prime minister a clear lead of between five and seven percent, the rules for Sunday's ballot set a high bar for an absolute majority that no party is likely to reach.

Mitsotakis has repeatedly urged voters not to squander away Greece's economic gains, warning that failure to give his New Democracy party a strong mandate Sunday will lead to "paralysis" and "chaos" in the country amid geopolitical challenges like the Ukraine war or record inflation.

But Tsipras, a 48-year-old engineer who was prime minister from 2015 to 2019, has described Mitsotakis's government as arrogant, heartless and unscrupulous.

The leftist, who led a rocky bailout negotiation in 2015 that nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, says the government's political allies have gained most from Mitsotakis's term.

He also points to a wiretap scandal that forced the resignations of the head of the intelligence service, and a nephew of Mitsotakis, who was a top aide in his office.

