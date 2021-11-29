Greeks urged to evacuate Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Greece's foreign ministry on Monday urged Greek nationals to leave the country, warning that conditions in the war-torn country were becoming "increasingly unpredictable".

"It is recommended to Greek nationals living in Ethiopia that they leave the country on available commercial flights as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said safety conditions in Ethiopia were "particularly fragile."It said Greeks who chose to remain should limit their movements, stock up on food, water and fuel, and stay in contact with the Greek embassy in Addis Ababa and the ministry's crisis management team.