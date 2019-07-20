Greenwood strike earns United victory over Inter

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Teenage striker Mason Greenwood came off the bench to score a brilliant goal with 15 minutes remaining as Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over a disappointing Inter Milan side in a Singapore friendly Saturday.

The Premier League side dominated from start to finish and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been delighted with a sharp performance that deserved to be rewarded by a bigger margin of victory against a team still finding their feet under new manager Antonio Conte.

United created several chances in both halves but finally broke down a resolute Inter defence in the 75th minute through a touch of magic from 17-year-old Greenwood, who has impressed so far in the English side's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Ashley Young whipped in a free kick that goalkeeper Samir Handanovic could only parry straight to Greenwood with the English forward calmly controlling the ball before switching it onto his left foot and sending a curling effort into the far corner.

Greenwood almost added a second with a delicate volley in the 80th minute that brushed off the crossbar as he more than lived up to the pre-match billing afforded to him by team mate Marcus Rashford, who believes his fellow striker has all the tools to make it to the very top.

Solskjaer named a strong lineup with starts for summer recruits Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

His side soon dominated possession in front of a pro-Manchester United National Stadium crowd, moving the ball quickly and pressing their opponents high up the pitch.

However, despite controlling the flow of the contest, United were frustrated by Inter's resolute defence, restricted to long-range shots from Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Rashford that either flashed wide or were smothered by Handanovic.

Inter, meanwhile, were sloppy in possession and unable to create any opportunities.

United fashioned the best chance of the first half in the 30th minute when Shaw got behind the defence but his cutback took the slightest deflection off Handanovic to deny Rashford a tap-in.

United started the second half with greater purpose as Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba both went close either side of a Nemanja Matic header that clattered off the post as the Premier League side searched for an opening that eventually came when Inter's luck finally ran out with the prospect of a penalty shootout looming.