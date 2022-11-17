Group show by various artists concludes at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A group show of paintings on traditional and contemporary arts concluded here Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) after serving the art lovers with celebration of cultural diversity of Pakistan and creating social harmony through soft expressions of art.

The show carrying paintings and art pieces titled 'Diversity and Social Harmony" was a collaborative event between Nomad Gallery and PNCA. S. Najam Kazmi, Samina A. Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Khurram Abbas, Hassan Sheikh, Areej Nasir, Emaan, Tauqeer Hilbi, Alefiya, Rakshanda Atawar, Hassnain Awais, Nabahat Lotia, Jamil Hussain and Kuzhad were among the participating artists.

Pakistan's culture is diverse and has always found itself rooted to traditions along with art. It can be seen through the various monuments and iconic architectural structures across the country that are testaments to its glorious history. Culture and creativity here manifest themselves in almost all economic, social and other activities, said Nageen Hyat, curator of the show while talking to APP.

Najam Kazmi is working as a miniature, contemporary and traditional artist since 1989 to date. He was conferred the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan and honored by the life time achievement award by the Rawalpindi Art Council. He has exhibited in many countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Algeria, Sri Lanka, India and the Gulf.

Samina A. Akhtar a senior artist having exhibited in multiple countries while Khurram Abbas's work is based on social injustice and his war trauma. As the memories never fade he expresses them in his painting, the visuals of which help him to alleviate their impact. His work is meant to be an expression of protest in silence.

"As an artist, I am mostly concerned about various issues relevant to my cultural background and most of my works reflect multiple social, political, and religious aspects as well as racism, sectarianism, injustice, and terrorism, which are inter-connected at some levels.

Being artists, we are concerned citizens and get easily affected by the actions and extremism taking place in our surroundings. And I am always keenly observing human behavior rapidly changing in my surrounding," said Zafar Ali about his work.

Hassan Sheikh says that "during my early years experimenting in the field, I realized that to most South Asians, miniature is only an ancient artistic expression used during the pre-colonial times. Thus, I began my art practice by exploring ways to develop the expression such that it becomes relevant in today's context." Rakhshanda Atawar's work, with a portfolio expanding 3 decades, is a free hand use of rich colors, the effort guided by emotional outbursts. The latest series is heavily influenced by one considerable factor, having to remain in lockdown during the pandemic.

Hassnain Awais's work consists of records that have been selected for permanent or long-term preservation on grounds of their enduring cultural or historical value. Such records are normally unpublished and almost always unique.

Nabahat Lotia is a ceramic artist who like to experiment with her medium clay and different firing techniques. "Maati – clay, is my Master and I am still learning", she said.

Jamil Hussain captures the buildings and monuments which existed in 1947 (pre-partition). "I have selected some dilapidated, neglected, forgotten monuments and through my work I have endeavored to create an awareness to save our built-heritage," he said.

Alefiya's work explored Islamic geometry, Islamic illumination manuscripts and miniature paintings.