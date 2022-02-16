Guatemala hit by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Guatemala early Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, though no injuries had yet been reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which had a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was in the coastal district of Escuintla, just under 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

Local authorities put the tremors at 6.8 in magnitude, saying it was followed by an aftershock of 4.8.

The first earthquake caused landslides on roads, some light damage to houses, and power outages, but no casualties had been reported, according to rescue services.

Local media reported power cuts and some structural damage in cities such as Mixco and Chimaltenango, close to the capital.

Firefighters also reported a landslide on the road from the capital to Antigua, Guatemala's main tourist city.

The Central American country is in a risk zone for earthquakes, located at a meeting point of three tectonic plates.

Last year, more than 125 earthquakes were recorded in Guatemala without any deaths or significant damage.