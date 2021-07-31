UrduPoint.com

Guatemala's Cordon Extends Olympic Badminton Fairytale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Guatemala's Cordon extends Olympic badminton fairytale

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Guatemalan badminton player Kevin Cordon says his parents have never seen him play -- but they might have to tune in now that the world number 59 is in the Olympic semi-finals.

Cordon continued his fairytale run at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, beating South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee 21-13, 21-18 to move one win away from his country's second-ever Olympic medal.

"I'm still a kid, playing like a kid, having fun, trying to do my best," said the 34-year-old, who left home at 12 to pursue his Olympic dream.

"Can you believe that I'm in a semi-final right now? This feeling is just amazing." Unseeded Heo stunned world number one Kento Momota to reach the quarter-finals, but Cordon went straight on the attack and wrapped up the first game in 17 minutes.

He crumpled to the ground in disbelief after hitting the match-winning point, then lay sobbing on the court until the result had sunk in.

"If you compare Guatemala with any country in Europe or Asia, it won't be the same -- this is our reality," he said.

"But we have one thing in common -- we are equal when you play with your heart." Guatemala has only ever won one Olympic medal, when Erick Barrondo claimed silver in the men's 20-kilometre race walk at the 2012 London Games.

Cordon said people in the Central American nation were glued to his matches despite being 15 hours behind Tokyo, but his parents had yet to tune in.

"I'm 100 percent sure that they didn't watch the match," he said.

"They are quite old people. They have never seen me play in all my career. It's not because they don't love me -- they get nervous. When I play, my brother watches and he tells them 'Kevin won or Kevin lost'." Cordon, whose father named him after English football great Kevin Keegan, will play Denmark's world number two Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals.

Axelsen beat China's Shi Yuqi 21-13, 21-13, and he had some words of warning for his next opponent.

"I don't think anyone would have guessed that Kevin would have done so well," said Axelsen.

"It's amazing what he has done here so far. Big respect, an awesome guy, an awesome story, but I'm going to do my best to end that story tomorrow."Cordon is just relishing the chance to compete against "players that you only watch on tv or the internet".

"When you train with your heart, when you train with patience, all these good things will come into your life," he said.

Related Topics

Football Attack Internet World Europe China Badminton London Guatemala Tokyo Same South Korea Denmark Silver Olympics TV All From Best Race Asia Court Love

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 65 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims 65 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

9 seconds ago
 Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 July 2021

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 July 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2021

2 hours ago
 Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

12 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.